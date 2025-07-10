Rwanda: APR's Diarra Selected No.1 in 2025 NBA G League International

8 July 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

APR center Aliou Diarra and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) point guard Jean Jacques Boissy were among the top picks in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft.

A total of 17 players from 15 different countries were selected as part of the 2025-26 NBA G League International Draft, six of whom are NBA Draft-eligible prospects, with the ability to declare for the NBA Draft ranging in time from 2026 through 2028.

Diarra was selected by the Texas Legends as the first overall pick in the draft while Boissy will join Memphis Hustle as No.5 pick.

Diarra joined APR in 2024 went on to win both the national league championship and the Rwanda Cup. He also made headlines in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) when h registered an impressive eight blocks in a single game and went on the be named BAL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Overall, he averaged 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 1 steal over eight BAL games.

Meanwhile, Boissy, 25, had a brilliant debut season in Rwanda, helping REG finish second in the regular season before sweeping UGB in the Rwanda Basketball League semi-finals to qualify for the finals.

He made some top performances in the regular season where, for example, he scored 32 points against Patriots and a season-high 37 against Orion.

At BAL, the Senegalese joined Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli and led them to their first championship after defeating Petro de Luanda in the final.

Boissy's stellar performances in Pretoria saw him win BAL MVP, Best Scorer (18.9 PPG), and All-Defensive First Team honours. He also become the first Senegalese player to win BAL.

Boissy and Diarra's selection in the NBA Gleague International Draft days after they traveled to the United States where they are participating in the NBA Summer League with Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks respectively.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.