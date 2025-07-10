Rwanda: APR's Diarra Selected No.1 in 2025 NBA G League International

APR center Aliou Diarra and Rwanda Energy Group (REG) point guard Jean Jacques Boissy were among the top picks in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft.

A total of 17 players from 15 different countries were selected as part of the 2025-26 NBA G League International Draft, six of whom are NBA Draft-eligible prospects, with the ability to declare for the NBA Draft ranging in time from 2026 through 2028.

Diarra was selected by the Texas Legends as the first overall pick in the draft while Boissy will join Memphis Hustle as No.5 pick.

Diarra joined APR in 2024 went on to win both the national league championship and the Rwanda Cup. He also made headlines in the 2025 Basketball Africa League (BAL) when h registered an impressive eight blocks in a single game and went on the be named BAL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.

Overall, he averaged 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, and 1 steal over eight BAL games.

Meanwhile, Boissy, 25, had a brilliant debut season in Rwanda, helping REG finish second in the regular season before sweeping UGB in the Rwanda Basketball League semi-finals to qualify for the finals.

He made some top performances in the regular season where, for example, he scored 32 points against Patriots and a season-high 37 against Orion.

At BAL, the Senegalese joined Libyan club Al Ahli Tripoli and led them to their first championship after defeating Petro de Luanda in the final.

Boissy's stellar performances in Pretoria saw him win BAL MVP, Best Scorer (18.9 PPG), and All-Defensive First Team honours. He also become the first Senegalese player to win BAL.

Boissy and Diarra's selection in the NBA Gleague International Draft days after they traveled to the United States where they are participating in the NBA Summer League with Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks respectively.