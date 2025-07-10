South Africa: Cosatu Welcomes Impending Criminal Charges Against George Building Collapse Culprits

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) welcomes news that criminal charges will soon be laid against those responsible for the George building collapse.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, said on Wednesday that criminal charges against those responsible for the disaster that led to the death of 34 construction workers and injured 28 others were imminent. More than 60 workers were on site when the multi-story building on Victoria Lane collapsed while under construction on 6 May 2024.

A National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC) report released by Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, in April revealed systemic failures across several levels including the building not being properly registered before construction commenced; construction getting underway before approvals were finalised; and individuals occupying critical roles without possessing vital qualifications such as engineering or quantity surveying.

Now the Engineering Council of South Africa's final report into the incident is complete. According to Macpherson, it details a picture of preventable errors, regulatory failures and professional negligence. The council will brief the public on the outcomes after meeting with the families of the deceased and the injured.

COSATU has consistently called for those responsible to be fully held to account and is pleased that they will face criminal charges, because we cannot stand-by while workers' lives are sacrificed when unscrupulous employers do not comply with laws that are meant to safeguard lives.

The Federation will ensure that those who flout the laws of the country face stringent sanctions and penalties as per the provisions of the Housing Consumer Protection Act, passed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January.