South Africa: 'A Grave Would Be Better Than My Shack', Says Kariega Resident

Shack dwellers still don't have houses after years of promises

Shack dwellers from Kariega blocked the R334 on Wednesday, demanding houses promised to them eight years ago by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

In 2013, the municipality built 300 toilets in Phase 1 Area 11, but the houses that were supposed to be built never materialised, despite repeated promises in 2017 and 2023.

The municipality moved about 100 people to the site in 2017 as part of a bucket toilet eradication initiative. Several families built shacks next to the toilets, which had become badly damaged and vandalised since they were built. The settlement has since grown.

Protest leader Sinothando Gedze said on Wednesday that most of the residents are elderly or disabled, and some have died due to living in harsh conditions.

"One of our fellow comrades was knocked to death by a speeding vehicle on his way to relieve himself in the bush because his toilet was not flushing. We are sick and tired of living in these conditions."

Mthuzimele Dlamini, 55, in Area 11 since 2017, said, "A grave would be better than my shack. There are rats, frogs, because when it rains, the whole area gets flooded."

Dlamini repaired his toilet's plumbing himself, but it still has no door, window or roof.

On Wednesday afternoon, police asked protesters to clear the road. They agreed on condition that mayco member for human settlements Thembinkosi Mafana address them.

Mafana arrived after 2pm with senior officials, including human settlements executive director Tabiso Mfeya, regional director Zweledinga Nkayitshana, and ward councillor Sabelo Mabuda.

Mafana promised residents that human settlements' officials will return next Wednesday with forms for residents to fill out to apply for housing.

He also committed to having monthly meetings with the residents.

Gedze said they will protest again should the officials not show up next week.