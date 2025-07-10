Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa in Surprise Visit to National Assembly

President Emmerson Mnangagwa made an unexpected appearance at Parliament on Wednesday, marking his first visit to the National Assembly outside formal events such as the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The unannounced visit did not form part of his usual scheduled engagements.

"Thank you very much for your intelligence, your Presidency, the President, Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa, and members of the House. In terms of our constitution, Your Excellency, the President, is part of the legislature. So, he has every right, he has every right to come in and sit and follow proceedings accordingly.

"And he has done that today. There was also another reason why he was around, as he was looking at certain aspects of our parliament building. We were chosen to develop this.

"So, we decided to come in and we welcomed him," said Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda.

Recently, Mnangagwa made another impromptu visit to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Hospital and NatPharm in Harare to assess the situation of the main referral health institutions in the country.