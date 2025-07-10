South Africa: Western Cape Concerned At 23 Deaths On Province's Roads in One Week

The Western Cape Government has expressed deep concern at the number of pedestrian fatalities and drunk driving arrests recorded during the past week.

Between 30 June and 6 July 2025, 23 people lost their lives in 23 crashes on Western Cape roads.

These include 15 pedestrians, four drivers, three passengers, and one motorcyclist.

The province believes the figures serve as a sobering reminder that reckless behaviour on the roads continues to have devastating consequences, particularly for the most vulnerable road users.

"The loss of lives on our roads is avoidable and requires collective action. Too many innocent lives are impacted and altered by the poor judgment and decisions of road users," said Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku.

Sileku said it was most alarming that 57 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a week marked by heavy rain across the province.

"Driving while under the influence, no matter how small the amount, will not be tolerated. Drivers are urged to always prioritise safety," added Sileku.

The provincial government said the winter season brought added challenges for all road users.

"Shorter days, poor visibility, wet roads, and adverse weather conditions increase the risk of incidents, especially for pedestrians."

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Provincial Government said driving under the influence remained one of the leading causes of road crashes and fatalities.

To improve safety and visibility on the roads, the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Services conducted 213 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations across the province during the past week.

Over 27 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in just over 4 000 fines issued for various traffic violations.

A total of 78 arrests were made for various offences, including 57 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 11 for possession of fraudulent documentation, four for reckless and negligent driving, three for vehicles with overloaded goods, two for failure to furnish information, and one for speed-related arrest.

The Western Cape Government continues to urge all road users to act responsibly, especially during adverse weather conditions.

"Pedestrians remain our most vulnerable road users, and the numbers recorded this weekend are a stark reminder. We all have a role to play in protecting lives on our roads, let's drive, walk, and act with care," the MEC added.

Tips for motorists and pedestrians:

· If you plan to drink, arrange for a sober driver, taxi, or e-hailing service.

· Never let a friend drive under the influence.

· Be part of the solution, report reckless drivers when it is safe to do so.

· Pedestrians are urged to take personal responsibility when heading out and wear bright or reflective clothing, especially in poor light conditions.

· Cross only at designated crossings or intersections where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

· Avoid distractions such as cellphones and headphones when walking near or across roads.

· Do not walk under the influence of alcohol.

· Stay alert, always assume drivers cannot see you.