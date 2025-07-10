Kenya Eyes 5.5mn Tourists By 2027 Through Collaboration

Nairobi — The Government plans to welcome 5.5 million visitors by 2027 through collaboration with private sector players.

This was the focus of a consultative meeting between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), where stakeholders pledged to deepen partnerships.

Stakeholders emphasized tapping into niche tourism areas such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), alongside emerging segments like wellness, sports, and digital nomad tourism.

"We must continue to work together to raise Kenya's visibility on the global stage," Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said.

"The energy, creativity, and determination of our youth form the backbone of this sector. Every tourist brings potential for job creation from hotel operations to digital marketing and conservation tech."

The Ministry, noting that youth make up nearly 75 percent of the hospitality workforce, affirmed its dedication to empowering young people as a pillar of sustainable growth.

KAHC CEO Mike Macharia lauded the government's support, saying, "Despite the challenges, our hotels have remained open, safe, and ready to serve."

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei, on her part, asserted that collaboration will go a long way in ensuring Kenya optimizes its tourism agenda.

Last year, Kenya welcomed 2.4 million tourists, representing a 14.6 percent increase from the previous year.