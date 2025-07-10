Kenya Eyes 5.5mn Tourists By 2027 Through Collaboration

10 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Government plans to welcome 5.5 million visitors by 2027 through collaboration with private sector players.

This was the focus of a consultative meeting between the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC), where stakeholders pledged to deepen partnerships.

Stakeholders emphasized tapping into niche tourism areas such as Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE), alongside emerging segments like wellness, sports, and digital nomad tourism.

"We must continue to work together to raise Kenya's visibility on the global stage," Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said.

"The energy, creativity, and determination of our youth form the backbone of this sector. Every tourist brings potential for job creation from hotel operations to digital marketing and conservation tech."

The Ministry, noting that youth make up nearly 75 percent of the hospitality workforce, affirmed its dedication to empowering young people as a pillar of sustainable growth.

KAHC CEO Mike Macharia lauded the government's support, saying, "Despite the challenges, our hotels have remained open, safe, and ready to serve."

Kenya Tourism Board CEO June Chepkemei, on her part, asserted that collaboration will go a long way in ensuring Kenya optimizes its tourism agenda.

Last year, Kenya welcomed 2.4 million tourists, representing a 14.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.