Southern Africa: Malawi Journalists' Safety and Security Meeting Misa Regional Chairperson Opening Remarks

10 July 2025
Media Institute of Southern Africa (Windhoek)

OPENING REMARKS

MISA Regional Chairperson

10 July 2025

Lilongwe

MALAWI JOURNALISTS' SAFETY AND SECURITY MEETING

The Government of Malawi Officials

Members of Parliament

The Secretary General, Malawi National Commission for UNESCO

The Police Service of Malawi Representatives

Representatives of Political Parties

The media stakeholders

The Chairperson of MISA Malawi

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

As the MISA Regional Chairperson, I am honoured to be here at a critical moment, which is approximately two and a half months before your elections.

This is an important period because, once again, it gives Malawians an opportunity to reaffirm their democratic credentials and underline the progress they have made in that regard.

Freedom of expression and related rights, such as access to information, are fundamental pillars of democracy.

Ladies and gentlemen, as we have witnessed across Southern Africa, elections are often marred by violence and intimidation, with journalists frequently being targeted because of the role they play in society.

Attacks on journalists impact freedom of expression and access to information, as journalists may resort to self-censorship.

Where there is self-censorship, citizens lack access to diverse information that enables them to make informed decisions about how they are governed, which impacts the quality of democracy and accountable governance.

Across many indices, Malawi was seen to be improving in terms of freedom of expression; however, I believe there has been some backsliding in the past year or so.

We are not here to blame anyone or seek scapegoats. Instead, ladies and gentlemen, we are here today to collaborate and reaffirm our commitment to journalists' safety, which is essential to the very democracy we strive for.

It is therefore my hope that before the end of today, we shall all commit to the safety of journalists by signing a pledge to that effect. We first came up with the idea of a pledge in Lesotho and then in Zimbabwe.

I am pleased to report that, following these processes, there was a notable reduction in media violations during elections in both countries.

In that regard, with your indulgence, we are here to replicate the same exercise in Malawi, and hopefully achieve even better results!

Ladies and gentlemen, without taking much of your time, I wish you fruitful deliberations,

Thank You!

