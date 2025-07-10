South Africa: King Misuzulu Delays Britain Trip Over Fear of Flying

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news

Nongoma: King Misuzulu kaZwelithini spent four days calming himself to face his fear of flying before he flew to England on Wednesday night. He's been invited by the UK Parliament for the 15th African Achievers award that will be held on Friday at Westminster. Royal sources told Scrolla.Africa that His Majesty was supposed to fly to Britain four days ago, but kept himself in Nongoma trying to face his fears of flights. His Majesty is among the world celebrities who have a phobia of flying, like R&B singer R Kelly, who is known for his fear of flying. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's flight took off at OR Tambo at 7:30pm heading to Heathrow Airport in London. He was accompanied by his fiancée, Sihle kaMdluli and other royals.

Durban: Hawks members from Serious Organised Crime Investigation working with Crime Intelligence, Durban Metro Police, Infrastructure Task Team and Durban Public Order Police arrested a 50-year-old suspect for dealing drugs at Canehaven Drive in Phoenix. During the search, police found pieces of crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and vodka sachets worth about R20,260.

Durban: The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has praised Transport MEC Siboniso Duma for his quick response to the attempted eviction of flood victims from Bayside Hotel in eThekwini. The party says Duma's urgent meeting with the National Minister of Human Settlements - flying to Gauteng to address the crisis at the highest level - shows the kind of bold, responsive and caring leadership that the ANC provides to help the most vulnerable.