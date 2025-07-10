South Africa: Minnie Dlamini Says Divorce Left Her Broken and Judged

10 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Minnie Dlamini says the public and the entertainment industry turned on her after she announced her divorce in 2022.
  • She says divorce is messy and painful, and co-parenting while healing is one of the hardest things she has faced.

TV star Minnie Dlamini has revealed how her divorce destroyed her emotionally and changed the way people treated her.

Speaking on The Motherhood Podcast, hosted by her childhood friend Nandi Madida, Minnie said people in the entertainment industry suddenly started disrespecting her after she went public about her divorce from Quinton Jones in February 2022.

"It was like they forgot everything I had achieved. After I announced my divorce, people suddenly felt it was okay to disrespect me. It broke me," she said.

She said she was shocked at how harshly people judged her. "I couldn't believe that even now, women still get judged so harshly for a marriage not working out," she said.

Minnie described the end of her marriage as one of the hardest experiences of her life. "It's not just sad, it's hard, ugly, and messy. One day you love someone, and the next, they feel like your enemy," she said.

She also spoke about the struggle of co-parenting while trying to heal. Minnie and Quinton share a son. "Some people manage to co-parent well, others don't; it's not easy," she said.

But she is hopeful: "The good thing is, you get another chance to find love again, and to find yourself again."

