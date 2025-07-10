South Africa: Ramaphosa Slammed for Not Rushing Home Over Mkhwanazi's Claims

ActionSA staged a protest outside the police headquarters in Durban, demanding action against high-ranking officers accused of corruption.

President Ramaphosa said he will address Mkhwanazi's allegations after returning from the Brics Summit in Brazil.

ActionSA has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to return home urgently to deal with the corruption claims made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The party held a protest outside the South African Police Service headquarters in Durban on Thursday. They came out in support of Mkhwanazi and called for action against police and justice system officials accused of wrongdoing.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said it was a disgrace that Ramaphosa chose to stay in Brazil while the country faced serious allegations from one of its top police bosses.

"We expected him to cut his trip short and come back home to address these allegations that were raised by Mkhwanazi. The allegations are very serious, and they need him to take decisive action against those who are implicated," Mncwango said.

Ramaphosa was attending the BRICS Summit in Brazil, where he promised to address the matter once he returned to South Africa.

Mncwango rejected a proposal by other political parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party, to form a commission of enquiry chaired by a retired judge.

He said such commissions were a waste of taxpayers' money and had never brought justice.

Instead, he said the president must take legal action against those accused.

ActionSA is calling for the removal and arrest of Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, and others named by Mkhwanazi.

"We call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to expel Mchunu and make sure that he is arrested along with Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and other accomplices," said Mncwango.