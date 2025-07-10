South Africa: Mchunu's 'Secret Letter' Orders Cops to Shut Down KZN Killings Team

10 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • A leaked letter shows Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly ordering the KZN killings team to be closed immediately.
  • The paper also tells police to stop hiring intelligence workers and change border security.

A letter supposedly written by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered cops to close down KwaZulu-Natal's team that investigates political murders.

The letter has not been proven real, and nobody can say for sure if Mchunu actually wrote it yet.

The paper, dated 31 December 2024, shows what looks like Mchunu telling top cop General Fannie Masemola to shut down the killings unit right away.

Police have not yet said if the letter is real or not.

The supposed letter tells police to stop hiring anyone for intelligence jobs immediately. This includes all jobs in provinces and at the head office, MDN News shared.

"This should be the position until big talks between the Minister and the National Commissioner happen early next year," the letter says.

The minister apparently wants a completely new plan for border security at airports and harbours.

The paper tells Masemola to make a new plan and show it to the ministry bosses in January 2025.

The letter also claims the Political Killings Task Team "is no longer needed and is not helping police work in South Africa."

The letter orders the team to be "closed down immediately" with a report given to the minister by 20 January 2025.

The letter appeared after KZN top cop Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made claims that Mchunu has links to drug gangs.

National Commissioner Masemola has publicly said he never signed any letter to close the KZN killings team.

The Killings Team was set up in 2019 after the Moerane Commission report to solve the murders of politicians, mainly in KZN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will allegedly meet with both Mchunu and Mkhwanazi before the week ends.

 

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.