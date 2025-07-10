South Africa: Mchunu's 'Secret Letter' Orders Cops to Shut Down KZN Killings Team

A leaked letter shows Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly ordering the KZN killings team to be closed immediately.

The paper also tells police to stop hiring intelligence workers and change border security.

A letter supposedly written by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered cops to close down KwaZulu-Natal's team that investigates political murders.

The letter has not been proven real, and nobody can say for sure if Mchunu actually wrote it yet.

The paper, dated 31 December 2024, shows what looks like Mchunu telling top cop General Fannie Masemola to shut down the killings unit right away.

Police have not yet said if the letter is real or not.

The supposed letter tells police to stop hiring anyone for intelligence jobs immediately. This includes all jobs in provinces and at the head office, MDN News shared.

"This should be the position until big talks between the Minister and the National Commissioner happen early next year," the letter says.

The minister apparently wants a completely new plan for border security at airports and harbours.

The paper tells Masemola to make a new plan and show it to the ministry bosses in January 2025.

The letter also claims the Political Killings Task Team "is no longer needed and is not helping police work in South Africa."

The letter orders the team to be "closed down immediately" with a report given to the minister by 20 January 2025.

The letter appeared after KZN top cop Lt-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made claims that Mchunu has links to drug gangs.

National Commissioner Masemola has publicly said he never signed any letter to close the KZN killings team.

The Killings Team was set up in 2019 after the Moerane Commission report to solve the murders of politicians, mainly in KZN.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will allegedly meet with both Mchunu and Mkhwanazi before the week ends.