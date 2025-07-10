Nigeria: I Have Experience to Restore Kano Pillars' Lost Glory - Musa

Newly appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, Ahmed Musa, has pledged to restore the club to its former heights.

His appointment was officially confirmed by the Kano State Government last Saturday.

Musa, a former Super Eagles captain and current forward, featured for the Sai Masu Gida last season, scoring 10 goals in 23 league appearances.

Despite his efforts, the club endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth in the league and falling short in the President Federation Cup.

Musa said he will need the support of all the stakeholders to reposition the club.

"Kano Pillars is our club and one of the most successful in Nigeria, but in recent years, the story has changed," Musa said via the club's media department.

"I want to assure everyone here that, with your support and the backing of the Board members, I will do everything possible to reposition the club and make it one of the finest not only in Africa but globally.

"Having played here and with the experience I gained in Europe, I believe I can contribute meaningfully to help the club achieve its full potential," Musa concluded. The 32-year-old highlighted the importance of working closely with stakeholders, fans, and football authorities, both within and outside Nigeria, to revive the club's fortunes.

It is yet unclear whether Musa will continue as a player while holding the administrative role.

The four-time NPFL champions have already begun preparations for the 2025/26 season.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Musa has denied reports claiming he purchased Land Cruiser jeeps for Kano Pillars' management, coaching staff, and players.

The rumours, which circulated widely on social media, alleged that the newly appointed General Manager had gifted the vehicles as part of his commitment to the club.

However, Musa took to X (formerly Twitter) to refute the claims, describing them as false and entirely untrue.

"It has come to my attention that false information is being circulated claiming that I distributed cars to players and officials following my appointment as General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club. This claim is entirely untrue," he said.