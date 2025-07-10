Zimbabwe: Scottland Signs Malawian Striker

Scottland FC has signed a new striker, Kudha Muyaba, from Malawi.

The 31-year-old striker joins Mabviravira as a free agent on a two-year contract.

Muyaba was previously with South African lower division side Venda Football Academy before his contract expired in June.

He has also played for Polokwane City and Richards Bay in South Africa.

Muyaba comes in as a replacement for Namibian forward Sydney Urikhob, who has been released by the Mabvuku-based side.

Scottland FC is doing all possible to strengthen its strike-force. Last week, the club secured the signature of Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was playing for SuperSport United in South Africa.