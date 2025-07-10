Zimbabwe: Scottland Signs Malawian Striker

9 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Scottland FC has signed a new striker, Kudha Muyaba, from Malawi.

The 31-year-old striker joins Mabviravira as a free agent on a two-year contract.

Muyaba was previously with South African lower division side Venda Football Academy before his contract expired in June.

He has also played for Polokwane City and Richards Bay in South Africa.

Muyaba comes in as a replacement for Namibian forward Sydney Urikhob, who has been released by the Mabvuku-based side.

Scottland FC is doing all possible to strengthen its strike-force. Last week, the club secured the signature of Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, who was playing for SuperSport United in South Africa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.