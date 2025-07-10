Zimbabwe: Premier Ltd Stocks Surge As Zulu Lithium Mine Restarts Production

AIM-listed Premier African Minerals Limited stocks surged by 18% shortly after restarting production at its Zulu Mine.

According to the company, operations at Zulu Plant resumed early this week following the completion of upgrades designed to reduce the retention time of concentrates in the cleaner section of the original float plant.

The works were aimed at improving the grade and recovery of lithium.

The company raised £4.7 million early this year through share placements to advance operations at the Zulu lithium and tantalum project in Zimbabwe.

The funding, which includes £1.2 million announced on January 17 and £3.5 million on January 16, is expected to support the full restart of operations at the Zulu Mine. The funds will be used for a 3-5-day test run of the Zulu Mine, the acquisition of a flotation plant and the settlement of outstanding creditor and staff payments.

The miner said current stock price reached 0.014 pence, up 18% on Monday afternoon in London.

The Premier African Minerals Ltd CEO George Roach expressed gratitude to raw materials suppliers for enabling production restart.

"Thanks to the outstanding support we have received from each of the original equipment manufacturer suppliers associated with all the plant components from the mill to final flotation, we have been able to restart the plant late afternoon on 6 July 2025," he said.

He said the plant has run with limited feed to allow for checks on the operation of each of the plant components and process integration up to the spodumene cleaner cell inserts that will be brought into the process today once sealants have hardened.

"All being well, ore from the run-of-mine pad will be fed from today and commissioning and optimisation of the primary spodumene flotation plant will follow," added Roach.