Zimbabwe: Moxon Resigns From Meikles Board

9 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Long-serving Meikles Limited chairman, John Moxon, has resigned from his role but will proceed as director of the property subsidiary.

In a statement, the group's company secretary, Batanai Peresuh said the resignation came into effect in February 2025. The development follows several months of internal squabbles between Moxon and fellow board members.

Last year, Mashonaland Turf Club, a minority shareholder in Meikles Limited, filed an application with the High Court of Zimbabwe's Commercial Division, seeking Moxon's ouster from the board.

Some of the shareholders and board members questioned a plan, led by Moxon and CEO Malcom Mycroft to sell the company's 50% stake in the Victoria Falls Hotel business, saying this was being done without the approval of the board, and without the involvement of African Sun, which co-runs the hotel with Meikles.

Market watchers are now speculating that Moxon could have finally succumbed to pressure and opted out of the management board.

Meanwhile, Fayaz King - a distinguished Zimbabwean business leader with over thirty years of executive experience spanning telecommunications, information technology, the digital economy, and innovation has since been appointed as acting chairman of the Board, effective 3 July 2025.

"Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a proven ability to drive operational excellence, spearhead strategic initiatives, and optimise business processes to enhance efficiency and profitability. King has successfully led cross-functional teams, championed innovation, and delivered transformative technology solutions across diverse sectors and regions," Meikles Limited added.

