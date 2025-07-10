Somalia: Somali Government Launches Plan to Reopen Blocked Roads and Ease Traffic in Mogadishu

10 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu - The Federal Government of Somalia has initiated a new plan aimed at reopening blocked roads in the capital, Mogadishu, as part of broader efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility for residents facing daily hardships due to street closures and vehicle gridlock.

The Minister of Internal Security, Hon. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), was briefed by a task force appointed to address the worsening traffic problem in Mogadishu. The committee includes representatives from security agencies, the Benadir Regional Administration, and federal institutions.

In the meeting, the task force presented an assessment of the impact of road closures and traffic congestion on the public and proposed strategies to systematically review and reopen key roads that have been blocked, often for extended periods due to security concerns.

The discussions also highlighted the need to reduce movement restrictions imposed on residents, particularly in areas where barriers and roadblocks have disrupted livelihoods, limited access to services, and created frustration among commuters.

This initiative comes amid growing public complaints about concrete barriers, closed intersections, and severe traffic jams in central Mogadishu, which many say have turned daily commutes into long, frustrating journeys.

"We must strike a balance between ensuring security and allowing freedom of movement for the people," said one official present at the meeting. "This plan will help restore public trust and improve urban life."

The government's new roadmap is expected to include road assessments, consultations with local communities, and a phased reopening of streets, with security considerations remaining a key factor.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.