Somalia: Somali Government Launches Plan to Reopen Blocked Roads and Ease Traffic in Mogadishu

Mogadishu - The Federal Government of Somalia has initiated a new plan aimed at reopening blocked roads in the capital, Mogadishu, as part of broader efforts to ease traffic congestion and improve mobility for residents facing daily hardships due to street closures and vehicle gridlock.

The Minister of Internal Security, Hon. Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), was briefed by a task force appointed to address the worsening traffic problem in Mogadishu. The committee includes representatives from security agencies, the Benadir Regional Administration, and federal institutions.

In the meeting, the task force presented an assessment of the impact of road closures and traffic congestion on the public and proposed strategies to systematically review and reopen key roads that have been blocked, often for extended periods due to security concerns.

The discussions also highlighted the need to reduce movement restrictions imposed on residents, particularly in areas where barriers and roadblocks have disrupted livelihoods, limited access to services, and created frustration among commuters.

This initiative comes amid growing public complaints about concrete barriers, closed intersections, and severe traffic jams in central Mogadishu, which many say have turned daily commutes into long, frustrating journeys.

"We must strike a balance between ensuring security and allowing freedom of movement for the people," said one official present at the meeting. "This plan will help restore public trust and improve urban life."

The government's new roadmap is expected to include road assessments, consultations with local communities, and a phased reopening of streets, with security considerations remaining a key factor.