Somalia's Finance Minister Biixi Imaan Cige Named Africa's Best Finance Minister of 2025

Radio Dalsan
Somalia Finance Minister Biixi Imaan Cige, receiving the award as Africa’s Best Finance Minister for year 2025 during the Africa Summit in London.
10 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

London — The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hon. Biixi Imaan Cige, has been awarded the prestigious title of Africa's Best Finance Minister for the year 2025 during an international award ceremony held in London.

The award recognizes Minister Biixi's exemplary leadership and significant achievements over the past two years in office. Notably, under his stewardship, Somalia achieved:

  • The historic Debt Relief milestone in 2023 under the HIPC Initiative,
  • Modernization of the domestic revenue system, resulting in increased government revenue,
  • And strong post-debt relief fiscal strategies, which helped Somalia avoid new unsustainable borrowing and instead attract grant-based international financing.

These accomplishments have positioned Somalia as a regional role model for financial governance and reform, inspiring other African nations to follow the path Somalia has carved toward responsible and transparent economic management.

During his acceptance speech, Minister Biixi stated:

"This award is not just mine--it belongs to the people of Somalia. They are the backbone of our economic recovery and progress. I would also like to commend Somali entrepreneurs, whose courage and investment in rebuilding our nation, despite numerous challenges, continue to drive us forward."

He reaffirmed the Somali government's commitment to strengthening transparency and accountability across its financial institutions, and to maintaining close collaboration with international development partners.

This recognition serves as a clear testament to Somalia's determination to transform its economy, rebuild trust in public institutions, and lay the foundation for a sustainable future.

Read the original article on Radio Dalsan.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Radio Dalsan. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.