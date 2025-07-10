Kenya: Tiktoker Arrested for Allegedly Inciting Violence Against Police Officers and Family

NAIROBI — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says it has arrested the suspect behind a viral video inciting violence against police officers and their families.

In a statement posted on its social media account, the agency led by Amin Mohammed confirmed that it is holding the suspect, identified as Godfrey Mwasiaga Kakan Maiyo.

According to the DCI, the video had been uploaded to his TikTok account.

Detectives traced the suspect to Kimathi House, where he was operating a discreet office under the name “LetaPeleka Logistics.”