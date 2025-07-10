Tunisia: Head of State Assesses Environmental Situation in Monastir

10 July 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kaïs Saïed paid an unannounced visit at midnight on Wednesday to the governorate of Monastir, where he assessed the serious environmental situation in the Gulf of Monastir.

He visited the beach of Ksibet El Mediouni, which was recently affected by an ecological disaster. On site, the President spoke with local residents, who voiced deep concern over the dire environmental conditions.

He then proceeded to the "Sayada-Lamta-Bouhjar" wastewater treatment plant in the town of Lamta, before continuing his visit to the Sayada area.

