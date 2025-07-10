Mauritius: Minister Gunness Launches Upgrading Works On Julius Nyerere Avenue and B1-M1 Link Road

The Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness proceeded yesterday to the launch of the project for the Upgrading of Julius Nyerere Avenue (B1) and Construction of B1-M1 Link Road in Ebene estimated at Rs 335 million.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry; the General Manager of the Road Development Authority (RDA), Mr Nazeer Mowlabaccus, and members of the Parliament were present.

In a statement Minister Gunness pointed out that the road project is designed to ease traffic flow along the B1 Road, enhance access to the newly constructed St Pierre Bypass/Ebene Link Road and Tribeca Mall, and create a new alternative exit from Ebene Cybercity to the M1 Motorway toward Port Louis.

The B1 Road will be upgraded to a dual carriageway, starting from the existing roundabout near the RDA Head Office and extending to the junction with Bank Street. A northbound ramp descending from the newly constructed flyover over the M1 Motorway will be added. According to Mr Gunness one of the key benefits of this project is that it will offer an alternative route to the M1 Motorway and the eastern regions from the Ebene Cybercity area. This development is expected to reduce traffic congestion and significantly enhance the overall driving experience in the region, he added.

Earlier the same day Minister Gunness effected a site visit at the Ganga Talao in Grand Bassin to oversee works for the construction of a water evacuation control project estimated at Rs 23 million.

Ganga Talao is regularly flooded during heavy rainfall which causes great discomfort to the devotees and visitors, especially during the Maha Shivaratree festival. These flooding events pose serious safety concerns, he added.

Consequently, the Government is moving forward with the construction of a water evacuation control system, which will be implemented in three phases. Works commenced on Monday and are expected to be completed by November this year. The proposed drainage system aims to reduce the risk of flooding, ensure the safety of pilgrims, prevent disruptions during religious festivals, and preserve the cultural integrity of this revered site.

The project also comprises the construction of four 'Aarti Ghats', that is, designated prayer areas built to provide a more conducive environment for worship, he pointed out. The Minister assured that the works will not disturb the normal activities at Ganga Talao and that all access will remain open for worshippers and tourists alike.

Water level control project at Ganga Talao

The project involves the construction of a 46-metre reinforced concrete drain extending from the lake's periphery near the Vishnu Mandir to the water fountain. It also includes the installation of a manhole fitted with a galvanized steel grating cover (comprising six sections) at the inlet to regulate water flow. Additionally, a covered drain with paving blocks and galvanized metal grates will be installed at key locations to enhance drainage efficiency. Two reinforced concrete pipes, each with an internal diameter of 600mm, will be laid over a distance of approximately 105 meters, connecting the water fountain to the discharge point at the southern parking area.