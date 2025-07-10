Mauritius: Prime Minister and Singaporean High Commissioner Share Views On New Avenues of Cooperation

10 July 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Non-Resident High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Lim Ming Yan, called on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. The aim was to discuss and share views on future avenues of cooperation between Mauritius and Singapore while reinforcing bilateral ties.

In a statement High Commissioner Lim Ming Yan pointed out that he is currently on a representational visit to Mauritius with the aim to maintain the bilateral relationship between the two countries. He moreover indicated that the visit has provided an opportunity to meet with several Ministers and engage in discussions on key issues relevant to their respective sectors.

The Singaporean High Commissioner underlined that his meeting with Prime Minister Ramgoolam was cordial and was an opportunity discuss common interests and challenges given that both Mauritius and Singapore are small island nations. He observed that both countries have much to learn from each other across various sectors and can benefit from sharing experiences related to successfully completed projects.

According to him, the key priorities of Dr Ramgoolam for the country were also on the agenda.

Prior to meeting the Prime Minister, High Commissioner Lim Ming Yan paid courtesy visits to, amongst others: the Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Minister of National Infrastructure, Mr Govindranath Gunness; the Minister of Industry, SME and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea; the Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, Dr Avinash Ramtohul; the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Mr Lutchmanah Pentiah; and the Junior Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mrs Joanna Marie Bérenger.

