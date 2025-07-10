Central Africa: Rwanda Qualify for 2026 World Championship

Rwanda on Tuesday, July 8, qualified for the men's World Sitting Volleyball Championship after beating Morocco in semifinal match of the African Championship held at Kasarani Indoor Stadium in Kenya.

Mosaad Elaiuty showed strength and skill, defeating the Moroccans in straight sets (25-18,25-17 and 25-17) to reach the final of the continental competitions and secure a spot at the 2026 World Championship in Hangzhou, China.

Rwanda started the better side, winning the first set 25-18. They quickly grabbed the second 25-17 and continued their dominance in the third set which they won 25-17 to qualify for the final.

The commanding win put them in final of the tournament against holders Egypt. The two countries have now qualified for the 2025 Sitting Volleyball World Cup.

Also read: Sitting V-ball: Rwanda women book ticket to Paris Paralympics 2024

Rwanda is currently ranked second in Africa in the men's category behind Egypt. The women's team tops the rankings of the continental stage. They won the continental championship after beating hosts Kenya in the first three games of the best-of-five series.