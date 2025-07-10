Rwanda Moves Three Places Up in New FIFA World Ranking

Rwanda has moved climbed to 127th position up from 130th in the world and stayed in 37th place in Africa in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Thursday, July 10.

Despite losing both of their recent two international friendly games against African giants Algeria, some of the teams who were above Amavubi either lost to lesser opponents or didn't play any friendlies.

That prevented Rwanda from dropping points and instead improved three places on the world rankings with 1127.36 points.

Argentina leads the world followed by Spain, France. England and Brazil who make up the top 5.

The highest ranked African team is Morocco who are 11th in the world followed by Senegal 19th, Egypt 34th, Algeria 36th and Nigeria 44th.

The best team from the CECAFA zone is Uganda who are 88th in the world and 19th in Africa. Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan and Rwanda follow in that order.