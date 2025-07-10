Congo-Kinshasa: UN Security Council Welcomes Rwanda-DR Congo Peace Deal

The Security Council on Wednesday, July 9, welcomed the peace agreement between Rwanda and DR Congo signed on June 27 in Washington, D.C.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that he expects to meet the Presidents of Rwanda and DR Congo in the "next couple of weeks" in the White House.

In a press statement, the members of the Security Council welcomed the peace deal and expressed their deep appreciation to the United States, Qatar, and the African Union for their facilitation efforts.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their determination to actively support the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda in the implementation and follow-up of this agreement," reads the statement.

The council members urged the two countries to honour in good faith their obligations and commitments for lasting peace in eastern DR Congo.

President Paul Kagame on July 4 commended the US efforts to mediate talks between Rwanda and DR Congo and brokering the agreement that entails the neutralisation of the FDLR, a genocidal militia founded by remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and the lifting of Rwanda's defensive measures.

Kagame said Rwanda is committed to implementing the agreement as DR Congo would also honour its commitments.