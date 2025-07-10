Rwanda Sends Largest Humanitarian Aid Shipment Yet to Gaza

The Government of Rwanda, in partnership with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has delivered over 40 tons of food and medical supplies to support ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

This marks Rwanda's largest consignment to Gaza since it began supporting humanitarian efforts in the region. Prior to this, the country delivered similar aid shipments on May 29 and in November 2024. The November shipment of over 19 tons included fortified food for children, essential medicines, and medical consumables.

According to a July 10 statement from the Government of Rwanda, this week's shipment, delivered in two consignments, was received in Amman, Jordan, by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, which oversees aid distribution to Gaza.

"Similar to previous shipments, this week's deliveries of over 40 tons of foodstuff and medical supplies are a contribution to ongoing international relief efforts," the statement reads.

"Rwanda supports an end to the conflict and the protection of civilian lives," the government emphasized in the statement.

The aid deliveries are part of Rwanda's broader commitment to international humanitarian efforts amid the deteriorating crisis in Gaza.

In June 2024, President Paul Kagame participated in a high-level conference titled "Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza," held in Jordan. The summit, convened by His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein of Jordan, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, brought together regional leaders, UN officials, and humanitarian actors to address urgent needs in Gaza.

Ahead of the conference, on April 17, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) issued an Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) Flash Appeal, calling for $2.822 billion in funding. The appeal aims to address the most immediate needs of over three million people in Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, over nine months.

The $2.822 billion forms part of a broader $4.089 billion funding estimate needed to provide critical humanitarian support to the 3.3 million people in need, according to the UN.