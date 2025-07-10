Uganda: Ncba Launches Inaugural Parent & Child Golf Tournament At Uganda Golf Club

Kampala — NCBA Bank Uganda hosted its inaugural Parent and Child Golf Tournament at the Uganda Golf Club last weekend, bringing together parents and their aspiring young golfers for a memorable fun day filled with friendly competition, skill-sharing, and quality family bonding on the greens.

The tournament featured mixed teams of parents and children competing and encouraging each other to strategize and play collaboratively, deepening their relationships both on and off the course.

With over 50 parent-child duos, the event went beyond the competition itself, as players enjoyed engaging short-game challenges, and a wide range of prizes, including trophies, premium golf gear, vouchers, and gift hampers.

The bank's CEO, Mark Muyobo, said the inaugural tournament marked NCBA's continued commitment to nurturing youth and family engagement in golf, building on the success of its Golf Series, which kicked off its 2025 season at the same venue.

"We have shown our unwavering support for the sport, investing heavily in golf at different levels. At NCBA we believe in inspiring Greatness in all its forms and indeed, our commitment to this tournament and to inspiring growth of our customers is firmly embedded in the ethos of the NCBA Brand," he said.

He noted that previous NCBA-supported initiatives have seen over 100 junior golfers from Uganda and the broader East African region participate, many earning international qualification credits and improving Uganda's standing in junior world rankings.

The introduction of the parent-and-child format reflects NCBA's holistic vision--promoting healthy lifestyles, intergenerational bonding, and the core values of golf, including honesty, respect, and discipline.

He said Plans are already underway to make the Parent & Child Golf Tournament an annual highlight for families across Uganda, as the bank looks to broaden participation. This new tournament will also integrate seamlessly into the broader NCBA Junior and Golf Series, which span five East African countries.

The results

In an outstanding performance, Geoffrey Nalima and his child Ivan Nalima clinched the top position in their category with a brilliant score of 69. Their teamwork and consistency on the course stood out, making them deserving champions in this year's Parent & Child tournament.

One of the most remarkable performances came from Moses Matsiko and his child Banza Matsiko, who posted an incredible score of 63 - the lowest among all pairings. Their synergy and calm under pressure made them the clear leaders in their group.

In one of the closest contests of the day, Manoj Menon and his child Vivaan Menon emerged victorious in their group after tying on 71 with another pair. They secured the win on countback (CB), a testament to their strong finish and steady hand during the final holes.

With a sharp score of 36, Paul Habyarimana and Dominic Nkurunziza secured first place in their category. Their excellent coordination and technical skill were evident throughout the round.

Ronald Otile and young Nehemiah Matsiko topped the Boys 6 & Under category with a remarkable 32. Their win highlighted the depth of talent and growing interest in golf among the youngest age groups.

A notable performance was also recorded by Michael Sekadde and Maria Sekadde, who posted a score of 87 to top the Girls 11-12 category. Their dedication and spirited play stood out among the competitors.

With a score of 74, Daniel Kalimuzo and Valerie Karemera topped the Girls 13-14 category. Their composed play and strategic approach helped them rise above their peers in the highly competitive group.