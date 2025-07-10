Egypt: FM Reiterates Egypt's Support of Territorial Unity of Palestinian Lands

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty reiterated on Thursday 10/7/2025 Egypt's full support of the territorial unity of the Palestinian lands in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

He underlined the importance of restoring all legitimate rights of the Palestinians, including their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The top diplomat gave the remarks during a meeting with Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Palestinian Fatah movement Jibril Rajoub to discuss developments in the West Bank and Gaza.

During the talks, Abdelatty reviewed the latest developments of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

He underscored the international community's responsibility to halt the catastrophic deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and to end Israel's ongoing aggression against the coastal enclave.

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's preparations to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza in cooperation with the United Nations and the Palestinian government once a ceasefire agreement is reached.

"This initiative aligns with Egypt's steadfast support of the Palestinian people and its commitment to providing comprehensive humanitarian and relief assistance to Palestinians in Gaza," he said.

Abdelatty listened to Rajoub's assessment of the situation in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, as well as his views on the prospects for implementing the two-state solution.

Rajoub praised Egypt's support of Palestinians at all levels, especially its mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.