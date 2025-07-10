Egypt: Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Participates in Venezuela's Book Fair

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the Ministry of Awqaf, participated in the Caracas International Book Fair held in Venezuela's capital, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and celebrating Egypt's selection as Guest of Honor for this special edition of the fair.

In a statement Thursday 10/7/2025, the council said it had presented a collection of its publications in Spanish, English, and Arabic to Venezuela for display at Egypt's pavilion in the fair, as well as distributed copies to mosques, Islamic centers, and universities across Venezuela in response to a request from Egypt's ambassador in Caracas.

According to the statement, the council is taking part in the event with 23 publications, featuring a wide array of works highlighting Islam's tolerance and universal human values.