Egypt: Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Participates in Venezuela's Book Fair

10 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, under the Ministry of Awqaf, participated in the Caracas International Book Fair held in Venezuela's capital, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and celebrating Egypt's selection as Guest of Honor for this special edition of the fair.

In a statement Thursday 10/7/2025, the council said it had presented a collection of its publications in Spanish, English, and Arabic to Venezuela for display at Egypt's pavilion in the fair, as well as distributed copies to mosques, Islamic centers, and universities across Venezuela in response to a request from Egypt's ambassador in Caracas.

According to the statement, the council is taking part in the event with 23 publications, featuring a wide array of works highlighting Islam's tolerance and universal human values.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.