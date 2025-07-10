Egypt: PM Meets FRA Chief to Review Financial Sector Plans

10 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held talks with Mohamed Farid, Chairperson of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), to review the latest developments in the non-banking financial sector and its role in the economy.

During the meeting, Farid reviewed new regulations under the Insurance Law, including higher capital requirements for insurance firms, expanded coverage, and stricter investment rules aimed at strengthening the sector's competitiveness.

Farid also stated that the FRA is organizing a fintech forum this month to discuss digital transformation and financing opportunities for fintech startups.

Additionally, he hailed recent success stories of firms raising significant funding after obtaining FRA licenses, showing the role of regulations in attracting investors.

Farid added that FRA is preparing to implement Basel III standards for non-banking financial firms, enhancing their capital adequacy and risk management in line with international best practices.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.