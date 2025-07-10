Malawi: Chakwera Welcomes Anglican Church Leaders, Backs Youth and Development Agenda

10 July 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday hosted the leadership of the Anglican Council of Malawi (ACM) at Sanjika Palace, where they formally introduced Rt. Rev. Daniel Kalonga as the Fourth Diocesan Bishop Designate of the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi.

Bishop Designate Kalonga is set to be consecrated this Sunday, 13th July, at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe--an event President Chakwera will personally attend.

Leading the delegation, Rt. Rev. Bishop William Mchombo expressed deep appreciation for President Chakwera's unwavering support for religious institutions, noting the President's acceptance to attend the consecration as "a reflection of a leader who values faith and people."

Bishop Mchombo hailed Chakwera's firm stance against political violence, regardless of political party, saying, "Politics must always be about serving the people--not dividing them." He also praised the President's visible commitment to infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and women's initiatives as pillars of lasting national progress.

In response, President Chakwera reaffirmed his belief that Malawi's youth--who make up the majority--must be equipped with the right tools, skills, and opportunities to drive the nation forward. He also emphasized that infrastructure development must be strategic, not rushed, warning that poorly planned projects often cost more in the long run.

Bishop Designate Kalonga, who holds qualifications in Higher Management, has served the church as a Parish Priest and Vicar General, among other roles. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Diocese of Lake Malawi, with high hopes for growth and transformation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.