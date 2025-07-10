Malawi: Chakwera Welcomes Anglican Church Leaders, Backs Youth and Development Agenda

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Thursday hosted the leadership of the Anglican Council of Malawi (ACM) at Sanjika Palace, where they formally introduced Rt. Rev. Daniel Kalonga as the Fourth Diocesan Bishop Designate of the Anglican Diocese of Lake Malawi.

Bishop Designate Kalonga is set to be consecrated this Sunday, 13th July, at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe--an event President Chakwera will personally attend.

Leading the delegation, Rt. Rev. Bishop William Mchombo expressed deep appreciation for President Chakwera's unwavering support for religious institutions, noting the President's acceptance to attend the consecration as "a reflection of a leader who values faith and people."

Bishop Mchombo hailed Chakwera's firm stance against political violence, regardless of political party, saying, "Politics must always be about serving the people--not dividing them." He also praised the President's visible commitment to infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and women's initiatives as pillars of lasting national progress.

In response, President Chakwera reaffirmed his belief that Malawi's youth--who make up the majority--must be equipped with the right tools, skills, and opportunities to drive the nation forward. He also emphasized that infrastructure development must be strategic, not rushed, warning that poorly planned projects often cost more in the long run.

Bishop Designate Kalonga, who holds qualifications in Higher Management, has served the church as a Parish Priest and Vicar General, among other roles. His appointment marks a new chapter for the Diocese of Lake Malawi, with high hopes for growth and transformation.