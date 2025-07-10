Ethiopia: Experts - Ethiopia Crucial to Red Sea Stability

- Countries bordering the Red Sea should respond positively to Ethiopia's quest to access to the sea to ensure regional peace with joined hands, international relations experts suggested.

The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) Multilateral Affairs Researcher Addis Alemayehu stated that the Red Sea is vulnerable to piracy, illegal human trafficking, and illicit arms smuggling.

"These illegal activities in the Red Sea have a high potential to exert negative pressure and pose security threats to Ethiopia and other countries in the region," he said.

Addis cited the presence of trans-national terrorist groups, including Al-Shabaab, operating in the Red Sea region as an example, emphasizing that this necessitates enhanced peacekeeping efforts to counter such threats.

As a result, countries in the region can eliminate this threat by forming an alliance and conducting a coordinated campaign. According to the Researcher, if Ethiopia's request for sea access is granted, it will significantly contribute to regional and local peace by curbing the activities of such groups.

Ambo University Political Science and International Relations Lecturer and Researcher Senesa Demse stated that Ethiopia's lack of sea access has prevented it from closely monitoring political and economic activities in the area.

He specifically mentioned the severe inhumane acts committed by human traffickers against migrants crossing the Red Sea.

Senesa also highlighted the prevalence of piracy, stressing the need for integrated peace and security operations to prevent these issues. "Ethiopia, with its extensive experience in peace and security operations in the region, should be given the opportunity to contribute once its sea access request is granted."

He argued that it is unfair for Ethiopia, located just 60 kilometers from the sea, to be excluded from Red Sea activities, especially when numerous countries across continents to operate there.

The government should make firm decisions regarding sea access, and neighboring countries should respond positively to the request, considering regional integration and shared development, the Researcher suggested.

While responding to the queries forwarded by MPs on July 3, 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) explained that Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is rooted in peaceful negotiation and respect for sovereignty.

Ethiopia is a sovereign nation with a large economy, a growing population, and a capable, modern army. Despite historical and ongoing challenges, Ethiopia will persevere, prosper, and continue moving forward, he added.

