Ethiopia: MoT Unveils 'Visit Ethiopia' Digital Marketing Platform

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has officially launched the "Visit Ethiopia" digital marketing platform.

The platform is an innovative initiative aimed at promoting the country's diverse tourism potential and making Ethiopia a more attractive and accessible destination for global travelers.

It was developed with the technical support of the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) and was unveiled yesterday in a ceremony attended by senior government officials, tourism stakeholders, and regional representatives.

Tourism Minister Selamawit Kassa stated during the launch that the platform serves as a one-stop digital hub, offering comprehensive information and services to both domestic and international tourists.

"Visit Ethiopia is more than a website. It is a digital gateway to showcase Ethiopia's natural beauty, cultural heritage, and historical landmarks," she said.

"The platform will play a vital role in providing timely and accurate tourism information, promoting collaboration among tourism actors, and strengthening the country's digital tourism marketing efforts."

She emphasized that leveraging digital technologies in tourism is not optional but essential, especially in a globally competitive and rapidly evolving industry. "To fully benefit from this smokeless industry, we must create a welcoming environment for tourists and make use of technology to present Ethiopia to the world," she added.

Minister Selamawit also noted that Ethiopia is working on various national and regional initiatives to unlock and promote its untapped tourism assets to the global market.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

INSA Director General Tigest Hamidon highlighted her institution's commitment to supporting the government's Digital Ethiopia 2025 vision, noting that the Visit Ethiopia platform is a key step toward that goal.

"Tourism is one of the most promising sectors for job creation and national image building," Tigest said. "This platform offers multi-layered advantages, including real-time information for tourists, better coordination among stakeholders, and improved global competitiveness for Ethiopia's tourism sector."

She further stressed that supporting tourism through digital transformation is part of the government's broader effort to ensure that Ethiopia becomes a leading destination in Africa.

According to The Ethiopian Herald, the launch event brought together key stakeholders from federal and regional tourism bureaus, the private sector, and metropolitan administrations.