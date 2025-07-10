Ethiopia: ERCS Charts Path Toward Self-Reliance

- Marks 90 years of lifesaving service

- The Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) commemorated its 90th anniversary yesterday with renewed commitment to expanding its humanitarian impact while pursuing greater self-reliance to meet growing challenges across the country.

Celebrated under the theme :"90 Years Legacy of Humanitarian Service" the milestone event honored the organization's enduring contributions from its founding during the Italo-Ethiopian War to its present-day role in responding to natural and man-made crises.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Taye Atske Selassie commended the ERCS for its long-standing dedication to humanitarian work and urged the Society to accelerate efforts toward self-sufficiency. "The ERCS must put maximum effort into becoming self-reliant so it can continue its humanitarian support in a sustainable manner," he said.

The President emphasized that building internal capacity and mobilizing local resources are vital to ensuring long-term humanitarian effectiveness, particularly in a world of increasing uncertainty. He cited the Filweha income-generating project as a promising example of sustainable, community-rooted support.

Beyond emergency relief, the ERCS has taken on expanded responsibilities, including job creation, youth engagement, environmental rehabilitation, and education initiatives. The Society's leadership says these efforts reflect a shift toward integrated humanitarian action rooted in long-term resilience.

ERCS President Abera Tola reaffirmed the organization's core commitment to humanitarian values. "We are not only saving lives through the provision of medicine and food during times of conflict, but we are also nurturing future generations through compassion and dignity," he said.

The ERCS has also been advancing environmental initiatives, such as tree planting and land restoration, recognizing the link between ecological stability and human well-being.

Secretary General Abera Lulessa noted that the organization currently supports more than 3 million people affected by disasters across Ethiopia. He highlighted improvements in logistics and crisis response capacity, as well as strengthened coordination with national and international partners.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, ERCS recognized individuals and partner organizations that have significantly contributed to its mission over the decades.

Founded by volunteers in response to the Italo-Ethiopian conflict, the ERCS has grown into one of the country's most trusted humanitarian institutions. Over nine decades, it has consistently provided emergency aid, health services, and development support to drought-affected, displaced, and vulnerable communities.

With growing humanitarian demands in Ethiopia and across the region, ERCS leaders say the next phase of their journey will focus on deeper community engagement, innovation, and building lasting self-reliant systems.