Uganda: Kyabazinga to Launch 8th MTN Busoga Masaza Cup

His Majesty William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV is set to officially launch the 8th edition of the MTN Busoga Masaza Cup on July 12, 2025, at Irundu Primary School in Budiope.

This year's tournament embraces the theme "Abasadha n'empango," meaning "Men are the pillars", with a strong focus on addressing teenage pregnancy in Busoga and beyond.

The event seeks to highlight the vital role men play in building healthier and more responsible communities. By using football as a unifying and influential platform, the tournament aims to raise awareness about the importance of male involvement in social issues, especially those affecting young girls.

This year's edition brings together 14 teams from the 11 chiefdoms of Busoga. The teams have been drawn into different pools, including Nendha and Mawembe, and are expected to deliver matches as they compete for regional pride and the championship title.

In anticipation of the launch, MTN Uganda's Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, paid a courtesy visit to the Kyabazinga of Busoga at his palace on the morning of Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Accompanied by her top management team, Mulinge was warmly welcomed by the Kingdom's Prime Minister, Owek Joseph Muvawala, alongside the 2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Head of Partnerships and Business, Alhaji Osman Ahmed Noor, at 10 a.m.

During the visit, Busoga Kingdom's Premier, Dr. Joseph Muvawala, noted that the kingdom has built a respected image that attracts strong partnerships. Using the Kisoga phrase "Mwino akuwa gw'owa" (loosely meaning "one should support those who support them"), he encouraged the people of Busoga to actively support all MTN services and programs in the region.

He commended MTN for tapping into cultural pride and using it to unite and uplift communities.

His Majesty later shared highlights of the visit on his official X account, expressing appreciation for the ongoing collaboration.

The visit sealed the strong partnership between MTN Uganda and the Busoga Kingdom, rooted in shared values of community empowerment, cultural heritage, and youth development.