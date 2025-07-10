Sudan: Trump Administration to Revive Sudan Peace Push

Washington D.C. / Cairo — US President Donald Trump has said his administration is working to support peace efforts in Sudan, as Washington prepares to host a four-nation meeting aimed at reviving stalled diplomacy to end the country's ongoing war.

"We're facilitating peace also in places like Sudan, where they have a lot of problems," Trump said on Wednesday during a White House meeting with leaders from five West African countries.

The announcement coincides with renewed efforts by Massad Boulos, Trump's Special Adviser on African Affairs, who revealed plans for a ministerial-level meeting in Washington involving Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, the members of the so-called Quartet, to re-engage on Sudan.

In an interview with Saudi news outlet, Asharq TV, last week, Boulos described Sudan as facing "the largest global humanitarian disaster currently" and said resolving the conflict had become his top priority.

He stressed that a sustainable solution requires an internal Sudanese dialogue free from foreign interference and called for urgent humanitarian access to people trapped by the fighting.

"Humanitarian aid faces significant barriers, and this is obstructing efforts to calm the situation," he said. "The roots of the conflict are not economic, but a political power struggle that must be resolved from within."

The U.S. confirmed continued aid deliveries, including over 65,000 metric tons of American wheat and flour recently offloaded in Port Sudan, enough to feed 3.2 million people for a month. Support is also reaching more than four million Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries.

Washington reiterated calls for unhindered aid access, protection of civilians, and the safety of humanitarian workers.

Cairo talks

Egypt hosted a trilateral security meeting on Wednesday with senior officials from Sudan and Libya to discuss regional stability and strengthen coordination.

According to Al Qahera News, the talks focused on enhancing joint action to protect national interests and address shared security threats. Egypt praised both Sudan and Libya for deepening regional ties and supporting cooperation efforts.

The meeting followed Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's separate talks last week with Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar and Sudanese Sovereign Council head Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan.

A diplomatic flurry that came amid reports the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) had seized control of the strategic border triangle linking the three countries, last month. Sudanese officials accuse Haftar of aiding the RSF in that area.

Analysts say El-Sisi's meetings aimed to de-escalate tensions and prevent further instability along Egypt's southern and western borders.