Namibia: Fatal Fire Incidents On the Rise

The police have warned of an alarming rise in the number of fire incidents occurring across the country, resulting in the loss of lives and valuable property.

Some of the incidents currently under investigation by the police involve minors who were victims of arson.

In one incident, Tobias Silvanus (39) died on the spot on Tuesday last week at around 00h45 at Onakathila village in the Oshikoto region after his clothes caught fire in the kitchen.

The police say Silvanus was in the process of warming up his food after arriving home.

"The family members woke up after hearing him screaming for help, as they could see the fire flames from the kitchen but were allegedly unable to save the victim. No foul play is suspected," police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi says.

On the same day at Guinas Lake, Farm Cando, at Tsumeb, a fire allegedly erupted from a shack in which farm workers reside.

The fire spread, engulfing 20 other shacks, however, no fatalities were recorded while one worker sustained injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire was caused by electrical shocks to a power cable.

In another case, Victoria Nekongo (91) died on the evening of 16 June when the room she was sleeping in burned down.

The pensioner had asked one of her four great-grandchildren to bring firewood to her hut to keep her warm, as she had often done before, while her daughter was away.

The sleeping room (hut) was gutted by the fire in which she died.

In Endola on the morning of 9 June, a mentally ill man set fire to a family house while he was inside, causing it to burn down. He was, however, rescued by neighbours, who broke the wall.

In April this year, a one-year-old infant died at Oshakati Intermediate State Hospital, where the child had been referred to after being discovered inside a traditional fireplace at their Onesi village house.

The child's mother had left the infant in the house with two other minors, a four-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Amid the concerning number of fire incidents, the police have warned the public to be cautious, particularly in the evenings when cold weather is experienced.

"Minors should be discouraged from handling or playing with fire or any flammables and they must be supervised when at fireplaces. Avoid fire and candles when under the influence of intoxicating substances," Shikwambi says.

The police also urge the public to take strict care when using electrical heating appliances, candles, oil and paraffin lambs for light, as well as gas stoves for cooking.