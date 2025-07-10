Namibia: High Court Overturns Rundu Town Council's Sale of Property Occupied By Mbangura Wood Carvers

A Windhoek High Court judge has nullified the Rundu Town Council's decision to sell an erf currently occupied by the Namibia Mbangura Wood Carvers Cooperative.

The judgment was delivered on 4 July in a case between the cooperative, as the applicant, and the Rundu Town Council.

According to court documents, the cooperative was granted permission to occupy the erf in 1991 and has since operated on the property, engaging in woodwork and joinery that generate income for community members.

In 2010, the cooperative expressed interest in purchasing the property.

The town council outlined the procedures required to initiate the sale, and in August 2017 the cooperative formally submitted its application to buy the erf.

Court records further state that by October 2023, it was agreed that the property would be sold to the cooperative, pending a public notice to allow for objections.

The cooperative accepted the offer, requesting the town council's banking details to make the payment for the land.

However, in January 2024, the town council published a notice in a local newspaper inviting tenders from the public for the purchase of the same property.

That same month, the town council finalised a sale agreement with a Chinese-owned company, Jianwen Investment, for roughly N$1.5 million.

Jianwen paid N$892 656 in January and settled the remaining amount in February 2024.

Feeling aggrieved, the Namibia Mbangura Wood Carvers Cooperative launched a review application in court.

The High Court found that minutes from the town council's meeting on 23 November 2023 did not reflect any valid justification for reversing the decision to sell the property to the cooperative. As a result, the court declared the sale agreement between town council and Jianwen Investment null and void.

The town council has been ordered to reconsider the cooperative's application and provide written reasons for any decision made. Additionally, the council must refund all amounts paid by Jianwen Investment and cover the cooperative's legal costs, the court ordered. - Nampa