Southern Africa: Namibia Launches Footgolf As New Sport

Footgolf, a fairly new sport, has been introduced in Namibia and now joins over 50 sport codes affiliated with the Namibia Sports Commission.

Footgolf is like traditional golf but instead of a golf club, athletes use their feet as the playing tool.

It is a precision sport that combines elements of soccer and golf. Players kick a soccer ball into a large hole (53.34-centimetre diameter) on a golf course, aiming to complete the course in the fewest kicks possible.

Speaking at the official launch of footgolf in Windhoek earlier this week, African FootGolf Association president Norman Mphake said: "There are times when written words are not enough, and one must speak from the heart. Today is one of those times.

"As a child, there was a song we sang in primary school that stayed with me throughout my life. It said: "I believe children are our future. Teach them well and let them lead the way. Show them all the beauty they possess inside...

"That simple melody became a lifelong call to action. I found myself obsessively creating opportunities for young people, helping them do things they had never been taught they were allowed to do.

"That's what led me here. And it's what led me to footgolf.

"It may surprise you that my journey began with something as small as a golf cart. I once invited a young man from a local municipality, someone responsible for managing golf courses, to an event at a golf estate. Ironically, he had never actually set foot on a golf course. When we arrived, I saw the way he looked at the golf cart. So, I gave him the keys and said, "Try it." That entire day, he didn't play a single hole of footgolf. He simply drove that golf cart, with joy, wonder, and determination, as if to say, "If I never get this chance again, I'll make the most of it."

"That's the spirit that footgolf brings: it's about access, about dignity, and about seeing people, especially young people, come alive in spaces they were never invited into before.

"When I speak about footgolf, I often say it is the first democratic sport in South Africa, because it merges two worlds that were historically separate: the elite world of golf and the grassroots world of football. Since 1994, we've tried to bring these worlds together. Now, we have a sport that does just that."

Mphake said that a golf course, to the untrained eye, is just grass. But to a golfer, it is sacred, especially the greens. And when someone new enters that space with a soccer ball, they are creating a bridge between identities. " We're saying, you can be yourself. Especially here."

He said the cultural shift that footgolf brings does not only give people hope to play, but it teaches them the language of golf and invites them to speak it fluently without losing themselves.

"When we first travelled to the United States (US) for the FootGolf World Cup in Florida, South Africa was the only African country. It was an honour. But as soon as we arrived, we knew this was not right. Africa cannot have just one voice in this space."

Mphake said the trip to the US was a turning point. "It was there, among the lush fairways and meticulously trimmed grass, Grass so pristine it seemed cut with nail clippers, that we realised Africa's footgolf journey had to be continental. And so, the African FootGolf Association was born.

"That journey to the US was surreal. Many of our team members had never flown before. Some had never left the country. And yet, there we were, sharing in a global experience. Meeting people from across the world. Exchanging something as simple, yet as powerful, as markers, the small tokens used in the game," he said.

"One player from France gave us a marker. In return, we gave him one of ours. It may have seemed small, but that moment said: 'Africa is here. Africa belongs. Africa contributes'. And we will keep building that image, a confident, high-quality, world-class Africa together."

NAMIBIA WELCOME

"Namibia, welcome to this continental journey. You are not just launching a sport; you are joining a family. A community of builders, dreamers, and doers.

"We are not just building footgolf courses. We are building futures. And as we grow, we will do so with excellence, with compliance, and with the integrity required by the international standards of SportAccord and the global footgolf federation."

Mphake said Namibia is entering a sport that is still new but it gives Namibians a unique opportunity to shape it with their own hands, values, and stories.

"We will make sure that when your country is one day selected at random for international representation, there will be no scrambling. You will already have systems, governance, and pride in place. Because we will build intentionally," he said.

"Together, we will build something great. Together, we are Region 5, not just geographically, but in spirit and purpose."