South Africa: Stitch Acquires Efficacy Payments to Offer Direct Card Acquiring

10 July 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • South African payments infrastructure startup Stitch has acquired Efficacy Payments, enabling it to offer direct card acquiring services
  • The move positions Stitch among the first local fintechs to provide end-to-end card processing both online and in-person
  • The company has raised $107 million, including a $55 million Series B round in April 2025

South African payments infrastructure startup Stitch has acquired Efficacy Payments, enabling it to offer direct card acquiring services as a Designated Clearing System Participant (DCSP). The move positions Stitch among the first local fintechs to provide end-to-end card processing both online and in-person.

Founded in 2021, Stitch offers API-based payments infrastructure that helps businesses streamline operations and scale efficiently. The company has raised $107 million, including a $55 million Series B round in April 2025. Its expansion into card acquiring builds on its earlier acquisition of ExiPay, part of its push into in-person payments.

Efficacy, launched in 2016, became a DCSP in 2021--only the second fintech in South Africa to earn the designation. This acquisition gives Stitch full control over card transaction flows, from authorization to settlement. "With Efficacy, we're improving conversion, reconciliation, and access to modern card tech for our merchants," said Junaid Dadan, Stitch co-founder and president.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Stitch's acquisition of Efficacy marks a strategic step toward full-stack payments infrastructure ownership in South Africa. As a DCSP, Stitch can bypass intermediaries, cut costs, and offer greater control and transparency to merchants, improving margins and customer experience. The move reflects a broader trend among African fintechs: building vertically integrated infrastructure to improve speed, reliability, and cost in payment flows. With this acquisition, Stitch strengthens its position in South Africa's R500 billion+ card payments market while aligning with merchant demand for unified online and offline payment solutions. It also signals growing maturity in the region's fintech ecosystem, where firms are evolving from aggregators to infrastructure providers, driving competition with traditional banks and global processors.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.