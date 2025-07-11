South Africa: Voices From the Business Community - Confidence, Connection and Growth

Syndiah James journey of confidence and connection

While exhibiting at the recent WCW Forum and Certification event in South Africa, Syndiah James shared how the experience reignited her sense of purpose and significantly boosted her confidence as a woman entrepreneur. The event offered her a powerful platform to showcase her brand, connect with new audiences, and elevate the visibility of her business.

Syndiah left the event energised - with meaningful leads, collaboration opportunities, and a renewed determination to grow her business and deepen her impact.

"Being among a powerful network of women leaders made me feel seen, valued, and inspired to keep pushing forward," she shared.

Her story reflects the strength of the WCW Business Community - a space where women-led enterprises are supported, connected, and positioned for long-term success. Syndiah's experience also underscored the power of intentional networking and strategic partnership-building, areas WCW is committed to growing in future programming.

Her journey captures the heart of the WCW movement: transforming businesses, strengthening ecosystems, and changing lives.

Scaling through connection: WCW Forum and Certification event sparks 58-hectare development deal

After speaking on a panel at the WCW Country Forum & Certification event in South Africa, Ayanda Phumo, founder of Ayanda Phumo Consulting, connected with a fellow entrepreneur in the audience. That connection has now evolved into a strategic partnership with plans to develop a 58-hectare mixed-use site in East Rand, Gauteng combining residential and commercial spaces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa International Organisations Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ayanda credits the WCW programme for the exposure, strategic positioning, and relationships that continue to propel her business forward. "The experience has been instrumental in the growth and scaling of my business," she shares.

WCW connect, inspire and inform

WCW programme hosted a dynamic series of Connect, Inspire & Inform sessions, each unpacking a powerful theme:

Mastering Self-Advocacy and Closing the Sale - Lessons in confidence, community and courage The Resilient Entrepreneur - Harnessing mental strength to navigate challenges and thrive Building the Business Ecosystem - Youth as strategic growth partners

Focusing in on just one of these vital themes, we invite you to dive into our featured blog on mastering self-advocacy and closing the sale - a session that brought bold insights and practical wisdom on showing up, standing out, and turning confidence into opportunity.