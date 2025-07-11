Kenya: 2X Global and Graça Machel Trust Investor Meetup in Nairobi

press release

In May 2025, the Graça Machel Trust and 2X Global co-hosted an Investor Meetup in Nairobi, convening peers to explore the evolving landscape of gender-lens investing and identify new opportunities for collaboration in gender-focused finance.

The event showcased five entrepreneurs from Kenya's Women Creating Wealth programme, each pitching to a network of impact investors, venture capitalists, and funders committed to gender-lens investments. This platform highlighted investment-ready, women-owned ventures across various sectors, including agribusiness, manufacturing, and the green economy.

Spotlight on the five entrepreneurs

During the event, entrepreneurs demonstrated their products, resulting in immediate sales, confirmed orders, and valuable new connections. Three participants alone recorded approximately USD 310 in sales and expect follow-up orders from contacts made that evening.

Entrepreneur reflections

"Pitching gave my brand visibility--I connected with people seeing our products for the first time. Maryn suggested I set up a crowdfunding channel to raise funds for essential machinery." -- Florence Awuor, Mukuru Talent Share.

"We gained new clients and learned to articulate our business solution in under three minutes." -- Nyandia Kamawe, MokoMaya Goods Ltd.

"This networking opportunity is pivotal; it exposed us to funders who can partner with our vision to empower local farmers." -- Margaret Mutie, Ndalani Farm Produce Ltd.

Event highlights

During the Investor Panel, Francis Nsomba (Afrishela Investment Committee) outlined Afrishela's updated gender-lens criteria, emphasising both social impact and financial returns. Jane Muia (Afrishela Investment Officer)showcased case studies of women-led enterprises and explained how tailored financing structures can spur growth in underserved sectors. Kanini Mutooni (Investor) provided practical guidance on due diligence, emphasising the importance of a clear market strategy and effective risk mitigation. Finally, Andia Chakava (Managing Partner at Afrishela and Director of Community & Innovation at 2X Global) synthesised these insights, underscoring the power of collaborative networks to bridge capital gaps for women entrepreneurs.

Representing 2X Global, Mark Lesan (Programme Associate) framed the meetup within the broader drive for inclusive capital flows; Edna Karanja (Programme Manager) previewed upcoming accelerator opportunities; and Marijn Wiersma (Director of Community and Innovation) invited attendees to future events to sustain Nairobi's momentum.

This meetup highlighted the crucial role of gender-lens investing in promoting economic inclusion and illustrated how high-impact platforms can connect women entrepreneurs with global funding networks.

2X Global is a global membership network and field-building organisation for investors, capital providers, and intermediaries working in public and private markets, across both developed and emerging economies.