Kenya: Govt to Construct 542 Affordable Houses for Police Officers in Kilimani

10 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government will construct 542 affordable housing units for police officers in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The National Police Housing Programme, which is part of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP), aims to provide dignified and modern housing for police officers.

"We must aim to improve the living conditions of our police officers. A majority of our officers currently reside in aging and inadequate housing at police stations and posts. As a Government we will not rest until we provide better living standards for them," President William Ruto said yesterday.

The new Kilimani Police Housing Project, which will be finished in 45 months and is expected to employ 1,000 Kenyans, is a mixed-use project that consists of 88 studio units, 86 one-bedroom apartments, 176 two-bedroom units, and 192 three-bedroom units.

In addition, the development includes essential amenities such as a commercial centre, hospital, social hall, gym, Early Childhood Development (ECD) school, subordinate staff housing, and gatehouses.

"We are implementing our agenda and manifesto through housing. We are committed to creating jobs for the youth and ensuring that Jua Kali artisans, mama mboga, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) benefit from this programme," he said.

