Tanzania: Kinyerezi Gas-Powered Plant Underway to Generate 1,000 Megawatts

Dar es Salaam — DEPUTY Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Dr. Doto Biteko, has announced that the government plans to increase the power generation capacity at the Kinyerezi gas-fired power plant from 600 megawatts to 1,000 megawatts. This move aims to meet the country's growing energy demands.

Dr. Biteko made the statement today during his visit to the Kinyerezi I and II power plants, which currently generate a total of 600 megawatts. He explained that the upgrade is intended to ensure a more reliable power supply that supports both economic and social development.

Additionally, the Minister stated that the energy sector's contribution to the national economy has grown to 14percent making it the second-fastest-growing sector in terms of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He urged Tanzanians to protect energy infrastructure as the Government continues to invest heavily in the sector.

On their part, the Director General of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), Mr. Lazaro Twange, and Ilala District Commissioner, Mr. Edward Mpogolo, expressed their gratitude to the Government for its significant investment in the energy sector. They noted that the investment has strengthened electricity availability and boosted the implementation of various development projects.

During his visit, Dr. Biteko inspected Kinyerezi's power generation infrastructure as well as the gas receiving station from Mtwara, before proceeding to the Kinyerezi I and II power plants.