Ethiopia: Tigray Orthodox Church Leaders Express Concern Over Prime Minister's Remarks, Assessment of Reality of Tigray People

Addis Abeba -Religious leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church have expressed concern over recent remarks by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, warning that his statements could jeopardize the already fragile peace process in the war-torn region. They also criticized the Prime Minister's assessment of the situation as "disconnected from the lived experiences of the people."

In a statement released on Wednesday, the religious leaders expressed growing unease among Tigrayans regarding the Prime Minister's understanding of the economic and social realities on the ground.

The Church leaders stated that "the Prime Minister's assessment of the situation in Tigray is disconnected from the lived experiences of the people" and warned that such a disconnect risks exacerbating the existing humanitarian crisis. They cited the lack of progress in returning displaced persons to their homes as a critical failure requiring urgent attention.

The statement came a week after Prime Minister Abiy, during his address to the 42nd regular session of the House of Peoples' Representatives, called on all religious leaders across Ethiopia to intervene immediately to prevent the escalation of conflict in Tigray. "You have no other work. Immediately start your work now to prevent Tigray from entering conflict, from entering war; it will be worthless if you speak after it begins," he urged.

"The Prime Minister's speech did not take into account the economic and social realities of Tigray," the statement emphasized. "This raises serious concerns about the government's commitment to fully addressing the needs of our people."

The Church leaders called on Prime Minister Abiy to demonstrate a deeper understanding of the challenges facing Tigray and to take concrete steps to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis and security concerns.

To address this perceived disconnect, the Church announced it will dispatch a delegation of elders to meet directly with the Prime Minister. The purpose of the meeting, they said, is to convey the concerns of the Tigrayan people and to advocate for a more responsive and effective approach to the peace process. "We have full faith that the Prime Minister of Ethiopia will respect and receive the sent elders," the statement read.

In his parliamentary address, Prime Minister Abiy also called on investors, diplomats, scholars, and embassies to play proactive roles in averting conflict. "Because if it starts, it will not be what we knew before; things will deteriorate," he cautioned.

The religious leaders of the Tigray Orthodox Church further urged religious institutions, embassies, international organizations, and all those committed to peace to amplify the voices of the Tigrayan people and to hold the Ethiopian government accountable for upholding its commitments under the Pretoria Agreement.