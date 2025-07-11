Zimbabwe: MP Decries Inhumane Conditions in Zimbabwean Prisons

10 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

Mashonaland East proportional representation Member of Parliament, Lilian Zemura has expressed concern over the dire conditions in the country's prisons with inmates reportedly sleeping without blankets or warm clothes during winter season.

Speaking during a question-and-answer session in Parliament, the legislator asked whether it had become government policy for inmates to sleep without food, blankets, or jerseys.

"I want to ask whether it is Government policy for people who are in jails to sleep without warm clothes and blankets, without eating, especially during this winter period. I am asking because it seems as if it is now a pattern, people do not have jerseys, blankets and others...," she asked

Responding on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, Minister Anxious Masuka said while the government does provide food, shelter and clothing to incarcerated persons challenges persist.

"If there are specific jails experiencing such shortages, please bring them to our attention," he said.

The Speaker of Parliament, however, insisted the matter be submitted in writing with detailed information denying any supplementary or clarification questions despite rising urgency in the chamber.

"Let us be procedural," Speaker Jacob Mudenda said, though opposition legislator Dr. Thokozani Khupe protested that the situation was urgent and warranted immediate debate.

