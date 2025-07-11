South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address the Nation On Security Matters

10 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to brief the nation on national security matters on Sunday, the Presidency has announced.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday, 13 July 2025, address the nation on developments arising from a public statement by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that details allegations against senior political and South African Police Service leadership," the Presidency said on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa was attending a BRICS summit in Brazil on Sunday, 6 July 2025, when General Mkhwanazi outlined numerous allegations at a media briefing.

"The President undertook to attend to this development on his return from Brazil, in view of the implications for national security.

"President Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will, following various consultations, take the nation into his confidence at 19h00 on Sunday, 13 July 2025," it said.

The President's message will be broadcast and streamed on various platforms.

