South Africa: Ramaphosa to Address Nation On Sunday About Police Corruption Claims

10 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Sunday about corruption claims made by the KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner.
  • The speech follows allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and other senior officials involving criminal gangs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will speak to the nation on Sunday night about the corruption allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The Presidency announced on Thursday that Ramaphosa's speech will follow last week's media briefing by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi made claims against senior figures in the African National Congress and the South African Police Service.

Ramaphosa was in Brazil for a BRICS summit when Mkhwanazi dropped his allegations on Sunday, 6 July. The President promised to deal with the matter urgently when he got back home.

According to the Presidency, the allegations have major implications for national security. Ramaphosa has spent the last few days in meetings and will "take the nation into his confidence" at 7pm on Sunday.

The address will be broadcast live and streamed online.

Mkhwanazi's claims have already created a political storm, with opposition parties laying criminal charges against Mchunu and demanding his arrest.

The police commissioner accused Mchunu of working with criminal cartels trying to capture the police force and interfering with investigations into political killings.

Mchunu has denied all wrongdoing but faces pressure from political parties to step down.

