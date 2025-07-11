South Africa: Mchunu Fights for His Job As Political Enemies Smell Blood

Political parties unite against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu after Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi makes corruption claims against him.

Criminal charges pile up as DA, MK party and EFF launch joint attack to remove the minister from office.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's career is hanging by a thread as political enemies from all sides join forces to bring him down.

The once-respected former teacher now faces criminal charges, court cases and demands for his arrest after claims linked him to drug dealers and crime bosses.

Mchunu's troubles started when KwaZulu-Natal's top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of working with criminals who want to control the police.

The claims have turned Mchunu from a trusted leader into a public enemy number one overnight.

For years, Mchunu was one of the clean ones in ANC politics. While his friends got rich from shady deals and corruption, the quiet teacher stayed out of trouble and built a good name for himself.

But now his enemies can smell weakness, and they are moving in for the kill.

The DA rushed to the Cape Town police station to press criminal charges against Mchunu for lying to parliament. They say he committed fraud by first saying he didn't know businessman Brown Mogotsi, then later admitting Mogotsi was "a friend".

"He deliberately lied to parliament members," said DA deputy chief whip Bax Nodada. "No minister should get away with lying while facing corruption charges."

Jacob Zuma's MK party also attacked, laying their own criminal charges against Mchunu for blocking justice and working with criminals.

The EFF joined the attack too, filing complaints with parliament's ethics committee to investigate Mchunu for breaking the rules.

The timing is terrible for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. Already down to just 17% support in the last election, the party is trying hard to rebuild its reputation as honest and clean.

Now two of its biggest leaders from the province, Mchunu and former police minister Bheki Cele, are both caught up in scandals involving the same rich businessman, Vusimuzi Matlala.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is stuck in a tough spot. Mchunu has been one of his most loyal supporters, backing him when it was risky to do so in KwaZulu-Natal politics.

But pressure is building for Ramaphosa to take action. Four days after the explosive claims came out, he has done nothing while calls for Mchunu's arrest get louder.

Opposition parties won't back down. The IFP wants Ramaphosa to suspend Mchunu while investigators look into the claims.

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi has become a hero in crime-hit KwaZulu-Natal. The tough police boss, famous for his gun battles with dangerous criminals, is being praised as a champion fighting corrupt politicians.

Mchunu's office has denied everything, saying he "has never met Mr Matlala, has never spoken to him, and has never asked for or received anything from him".

But public opinion may have already turned against him.

The man who once dreamed of reaching the top of ANC leadership in 2027 now faces the real chance of his political career ending in disgrace.