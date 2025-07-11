Uganda: Minister Kyofatogabye Warns Kampala Voters Against Electing Absentee Councilors Ahead of 2026 Polls

The State Minister for Kampala, Kabuye Kyofatogabye, has cautioned Kampala city residents to critically assess the candidates they choose in the upcoming 2026 elections, urging them to avoid electing councilors who abandon their duties for personal gain abroad.

Kyofatogabye revealed that at least 20 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) councillors elected in 2021 have since absconded from duty, opting to travel abroad to countries like Canada and the United States in search of menial jobs despite being on the government payroll.

"These councillors were sworn in, collected their first salaries, and then left the country under the pretext of furthering their studies. Yet they have never attended any council meetings or fulfilled their roles," he said.

"Some of them are now re-emerging ahead of the 2026 elections, hoping to fool voters again."

The minister expressed concern that taxpayers have continued to pay salaries to absentee councilors who have contributed nothing to the development of the city.

He added that such individuals not only rob the public of service delivery but also misuse public resources.

The KCCA council, which is made up of about 50 councilors, has struggled to convene meetings due to the persistent absence of members.

A proposal was recently tabled to suspend payments to absentee councilors, but it hit a legal snag when officials argued that current laws do not support such action.

"If given the opportunity, we will push for amendments to the law to ensure that those who neglect their responsibilities are not paid. Public funds should go to those who serve," Kyofatogabye said.

KCCA councilors earn approximately shs3.5 million per month, along with additional allowances tied to specific assignments.

Reports suggest that some of the absentee councilors used their initial salaries as collateral for loans before fleeing the country.

While some have returned and are now preparing to run for re-election in their previous constituencies, others have shifted base and are seeking office in different divisions.