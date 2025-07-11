Tanzanians Urged to Take Precautionary Measures Against Cholera Outbreak

10 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzanian government has called on all its citizens to remain vigilant and continue taking precautionary measures against infectious disease outbreaks, particularly cholera, by adhering to health guidelines.

In retrospect, the government has insisted that people use using clean and safe water and proper sanitation facilities.

This appeal comes in light of concerns over the potential spread of such diseases in various parts of the country.

The statement was made in Dar es Salaam by Dr. Vida Mmbaga, Assistant Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the Ministry of Health, who represented the Chief Medical Officer at a technical meeting to verify cholera-prone areas (PAMI's). The meeting was organized by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dr. Mmbaga stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene at both individual and community levels, including the use of treated or boiled water and proper toilets. She explained that cholera is caused by human feces containing harmful bacteria that can contaminate water or food.

"Through this technical meeting, the government is setting up a joint strategy with stakeholders to control cholera outbreaks, especially in areas that are frequently affected," said Dr. Mmbaga.

She added that the government has been proactive in ensuring the availability of water treatment tablets as part of its broader public health strategy. Dr. Mmbaga also highlighted that Tanzania is among the countries participating in the global initiative to eliminate cholera by more than 90 percent by the year 2030.

On his part, Dr. Dick Chamla, Head of Emergencies at WHO's Africa Regional Office (WHO-Afro), commended the Tanzanian government for its continued collaboration with WHO in the fight against infectious diseases.

He noted that the WHO has launched a comprehensive global strategy to combat cholera, aiming to eliminate the disease in affected countries.

